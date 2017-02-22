Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract at the club. Lallana, 27, has reportedly penned a new three-year contract, with the option to extend that by a further year, worth £110,000 (€130,000) a week.

The former Southampton star, who has scored seven goals and provided seven assists for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, paid tribute to manager Jurgen Klopp, with his sights set on future success playing under the German on Merseyside.

"I'm very proud and feel quite humbled by the show of faith from the club and the manager in particular," he told liverpoolfc.com.

"Signing for a club like Liverpool is obviously a big thing – but to re-sign shows you've obviously contributed enough that the people who make the decisions want you to stay longer.

"This is a really good place to be at the moment and, for a player who wants to be part of something special, I can't think of a better club to commit your future to."

Lallana becomes the second Liverpool player to sign a new long-term contract at Anfield since the turn of the year, following in the footsteps of Phillipe Coutinho.

The Brazil international revealed at the time the presence of Klopp had been pivotal to his decision, sentiments echoed by the England international.

"I heard Coutinho's comments after he signed his new contract and what he said about the manager echoed what we all think; he's world-class, he's a winner and we trust him completely. The manager is a special talent and we are lucky to have him here and it's great he's committed for the long-term as well.

"But I think the most important word with our manager is 'trust'. We trust him and in turn he places a lot of trust in us – and hopefully we reward that on the pitch for him."