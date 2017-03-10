Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says criticism of his performances in away matches is misguided.

Jurgen Klopp's side have only won one of their last six matches away from Anfield in all competitions, with the sole victory in that sequence coming in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Plymouth.

Wijnaldum, 26, is yet to score a goal at an away ground in England since joining Newcastle United from PSV Eindhoven in 2015.

The Netherlands international said it was unfair to single him out for blame when the whole team was underperforming away from home.

"I think I also play good in away games, especially this season," Wijnaldum was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It is funny because last season we didn't perform at a level as a whole team in away games for Newcastle but I was the only one who got the complaints.

"It is a team thing and no one can do it by themselves. People expect more from you than other players but we have to be realistic.

"If a whole team doesn't perform you cannot pick one player especially and say 'He doesn't do this or do that'. It is a fault of the whole team if you don't deliver."

Liverpool bounced back from their 3-1 defeat at Leicester City in February by beating Arsenal by the same scoreline at Anfield on 4 March.

The win propelled the Reds, who are unbeaten against clubs in the Premier League's top six this season, above Arsenal into the fourth place on the Premier League table.

Klopp's side have been on a poor run of form since the turn of the year, picking up just nine points in the league since beating Manchester City at Anfield on 31 December.

"I think we must bring the same we bring against the bigger teams," Wijnaldum added.

"If you look at the difference in games between the bigger and smaller teams, the difference in concentration and being passive is big, that is my opinion.

"Of course you can never guarantee you will win but you have more chance if you play against the small teams like you play the big ones."

Liverpool host Burnley at Anfield on 12 March.