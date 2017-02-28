Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is likely to miss Saturday's Premier League showdown with Arsenal due to injury.

Reports on Monday claimed the former Sunderland midfielder was set to miss Monday's league game against Leicester City after picking up a foot injury in training. The 26-year-old subsequently missed the 3-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium with Emre Can deputising on woeful evening for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Speaking after the defeat, the Liverpool boss appeared to play down suggestions Henderson had suffered a long-term injury, but admitted it is unlikely he will be ready for the visit of the Gunners on Saturday afternoon (4 March). "It looks like he will not be ready for Arsenal. That is how it looks but I am not sure, we will see."

Defeat at the King Power means Liverpool could drop to sixth by the end of play on Saturday. Manchester United, currently a point behind, can leapfrog their arch rivals into fourth place if they beat Bournemouth in the lunchtime kick off on Saturday. If United win and then Arsenal win at Anfield, Klopp's side will finish the day in sixth, two points outside the top four.

Two goals from Jamie Vardy and an exquisite volley from Danny Drinkwater saw Leicester pick up their first win of 2017 against Klopp's side. Liverpool themselves have managed just win in the Premier League since the turn of the year, with Klopp taking the opportunity to warn his players many of them are now playing for their futures at the club.

"We have a week to prepare, we have to show a reaction [against Arsenal]," Klopp told Sky Sports. "That's what we have to do. We all play for our future so that's how it is. I don't want to make it too serious but we have to perform differently, because we are able to."