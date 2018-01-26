Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been urged to sign players with "quicker feet and quicker minds" when he eventually replaces Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds appear unlikely to use any of the £142m (€162m) they recouped from the sale of the Brazil international to Barcelona during the January transfer window, with speculation over moves for Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Leon Goretzka of Schalke having gone cold.

Victory over Manchester City came in Liverpool's first game after Coutinho's departure but the Merseysiders were consigned to just their third Premier League defeat of the season as bottom club Swansea City won 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Monday [22 January].

Alfie Mawson's goal was enough to separate the sides but it was the tactics employed by Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal that saw him disrupt "Formula 1 car" Liverpool with a packed midfield and defence – with space few and far between for the visitors.

Klopp's side mustered just four shots on target, although their best opening came as Roberto Firmino hit the post late on.

With all eyes now on the summer with regard to Liverpool's pursuit of a big-money signing, former midfielder Jan Molby wants to see the club sign a clever, quick-witted player to combat sides who pack their defence.

"We couldn't get to play our own game – which is credit to Swansea," he told the Liverpool Echo. "They had a plan but it's one thing to have it before the game, there's still a lot things you need to fall into place. It became a constant wall that we ran into, there was a lot of traffic and we just couldn't find a way through.

"If you look at West Brom at home and similar games, people have employed similar tactics in some of the games we've dropped points against. But then we lost at Spurs who didn't park the bus, the 5-0 away at Man City, there are other games where we dropped points too.

"So I think it's a little bit over-played this problem Liverpool have with teams who rely on deep defending.

"Of course it's because there's no Coutinho isn't it? People are kind of screaming that 'Coutinho would have been perfect in that game' but we don't know that. Coutinho played in other games where we were frustrated by teams defending deep.

"Having said that our best three players against Man City were our central midfielders because the game was played the way they like it to be played. Swansea it wasn't hence the reason some are suggesting we need more alternatives in those areas.

"We've got a lot of power, we've got a lot of physical and running power – maybe we need some quicker feet and quicker minds. I think we're a good team with more than enough to get in the top four regardless because the chasing pack have their own problems."