The Anfield outfit have already seen Marko Grujic, Ryan Kent, Matty Virtue and Corey Whelan leave on loan this month, while Cameron Brannagan joined Oxford United on a permanent deal.

The aforementioned departures have limited Critchley's options as he bids to finish the Premier League 2 season strongly, but the former Crewe Alexandra academy director may see his side weakened further, with Ejaria, Jones and Wilson the most likely to leave the nest.

"More loans is a possibility," Critchley told The Liverpool Echo. "You look at Harry, Ovie and we still have Lloyd with us at the moment. They would be the three who would come under the radar of other clubs.

"There are lots of variables. What happens at first-team level will have an impact on who stays and who goes. If they go on loan brilliant, if they don't and they keep playing well here they will be knocking on the door.

"They are in a good situation at the moment. There is no rush for them. We'll see what happens over the next week."

Wilson has plundered 10 goals and provided three assists for Liverpool's youth squad this but is apparently looking to leave the Reds after rejecting a fresh contract offer last month. The right winger is reportedly keen on joining Preston North End, but Liverpool are hopeful they can convince the Wrexham-born attacker that his future lies at Anfield and not Deepdale.

Central midfielder Ejaria, who made eight appearances for Liverpool's first-team last season, is also stalling over signing a new contract with Jurgen Klopp's side. The 20-year-old, once of Arsenal's academy, is considering his future after dropping down from the first team to the youth ranks and apparently turned down a move to Paris Saint-Germain a few seasons ago.

Jones does not seem to be edging for a move away from Anfield but the 22-year-old may leave in the summer when his contract expires.