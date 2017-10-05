Ben Woodburn and Roberto Firmino are in line for new Liverpool deals as the club looks to tie down their key players to avoid speculation about their future.

The Wales international has impressed since being given a chance with the first-team and the club are keen to offer him improved terms when he turns 18 later this year. He has made 10 appearances for Liverpool since making his debut last November and even became the club's youngest goal scorer when he netted against Leeds United in the League Cup quarter-finals last season.

Woodburn has been impressive in his short spell with the first-team and his performances even earned him a call up to the Wales senior squad. He capped his international debut with a goal and was recently named Wales' Young Player of the Year.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are also keen to extend Firmino's stay at the club as the Brazilian has impressed since his move to England from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in 2015. He can play anywhere across the front three, but has mainly been used as a number nine by Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil international's current contract runs until the summer of 2020, but the club are keen to offer him improved terms and extend his deal in order to fend off interest from other clubs. Firmino has made 101 appearances for the Merseyside club scoring 27 goals and providing 25 assists across all competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to sweat over Emre Can's future at the club as they are no closer to agreeing a new deal with the German midfielder. He is in the final year of his contract and could leave on a free transfer next summer.

The player's representatives and the club are at an impasse owing to their demands for making the Germany international one of the club's highest earners while also inserting a release clause into his new deal.

Klopp remains confident of reaching an agreement with the club and revealed recently that there were just a few minor details that need sorting out as both parties are keen on reaching a positive outcome which sees Can extending his stay at Anfield. Juventus had an offer rebuffed in the summer for the midfielder, but have ruled out making a move again during the January transfer window.