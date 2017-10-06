Jurgen Klopp is hoping Brazil boss Tite does not overexert Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino when the Selecao take on Chile in their final World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night (10 October) owing to Liverpool's Saturday (14 October) lunchtime clash against Manchester United at Anfield.

The Brazilian duo will be making a 6,000-mile trip from their homeland to England after the game and will only reach in the early hours of Thursday (12 October), just 48 hours before the game against their archrivals.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club have arranged for a private jet partly financed by them to fly the duo back to England soon after the game, and they will be joined by Manchester City quartet Ederson Moraes, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Danilo, with Chelsea's Willian also a potential passenger.

Klopp will be hoping the duo, who will be key if the Reds are to inflict a first defeat of the season on United, can recover sufficiently before the game. The German manager will also hope that both his players are not used for the full 90 minutes owing to Brazil already having sealed their place in next year's World Cup.

Coutinho and Firmino will be the last of Liverpool's senior players to reach their Melwood training base ahead of the game, as the rest of the first-team members would have assembled earlier in the week. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – the other two of Klopp's attacking quartet – will report at the start of next week, having completed their international commitments over the weekend.

The English contingent, which includes Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Daniel Sturridge, and Germany's Emre Can and Scotland international Andy Robertson are also expected to return to the club on Monday (9 October) after completing their respective nations' final qualifiers on Sunday (8 October).

Dejan Lovren will return to the club on Tuesday (10 October) following Croatia's match against Ukraine on Monday (9 October), while first choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, midfielder Georgio Wijnaldum and defender Ragnaer Klavan are expected to arrive a day before Coutinho and Firmino on Wednesday (11 October).