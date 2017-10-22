Liverpool are prepared to listen to loan offers for injury-prone striker Danny Ings in the January transfer window.

Ings joined Liverpool in 2015 after a four-year spell at Burnley that saw him score 37 goals in his last two seasons at Turf Moor, including 11 league goals in his debut Premier League season in 2014/15.

However, the 25-year-old has made only six league appearances for the club, having initially suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in 2015 before suffering sustained damage to his right knee a year later.

According to the Mirror, manager Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the Englishman, who is back to full fitness, but is ready to send him out on loan if he cannot make the German's first-team plans.

With the likes of Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and new summer signing Dominic Solanke ahead of him in the pecking order, it will be hard for Ings to make a quick return to the first team.

The former Burnley man is also holding out on playing in Russia for the 2018 World Cup and wants to remain in the Premier League to increase his chances of a late bid to the England team, having previously attracted interest from the Championship sides.

Should Liverpool green light a loan move for Ings, the one-cap England striker has plenty of options as the Mirror report adds that the likes of Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace are all interested with Newcastle maintaining a long-term interest.

Ings previously claimed that he still had a part to play for Liverpool despite what has been an injury-stricken spell at Anfield.

"Everywhere I have been, I have always found a way to make it happen. I have been in a lot of tough situations at previous clubs where it has been hard to break in," Ings said earlier in October.

"People from the outside looking in will probably have the assumption, 'Oh, he's the forgotten man' but it has not crossed my mind at all. I still believe in myself. I still believe I can play in this team.

"When you are at a club like Liverpool, it is not a club that you want to walk away from. It would grate on me for the rest of my career, and the rest of my life, if I had not done everything to give it my all. I still feel like I have a big part to play in this football club."