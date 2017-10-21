Arsene Wenger has indicated that the Arsenal side that will face Everton on Sunday (22 October) will have most of the players that did not travel to Serbia for their 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

The Frenchman fielded a much-changed lineup for the game in Europe second-tier club competition. It was a mixture of youth-team players and senior team members who are not afforded regular game time in the Premier League.

The likes of Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere started the game in Serbia and they were joined by youngsters Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland Niles. The former trio are part of Wenger's Premier League squads but are not regular starters.

The French coach praised his squad's performance on Thursday and revealed that all the players currently preferred in the cup competitions are making a push to be included during the weekends. However, the manager is aware that with the schedule seeing Arsenal play every three days in the upcoming weeks he cannot play the same XI in midweek and the weekend.

Giroud, Walcott and Wilshere are likely to return to the bench for the trip to Goodison Park with Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette set to return after being omitted for the trip to Belgrade. Elneny was the only player who played against Watford last weekend involved in midweek.

"Some of the Europa League players are making it hard to be left out of the Premier League games," Wenger was quoted as saying on Arsenal's official site.

"That's what you want. But I believe as well, once you go into the rotation and you have so many tight games with such a short period of time, we play Sunday, we play Tuesday, you're a bit of a prisoner of that. You can make two or three changes but with the short period of recovery time, you cannot play all the 11 that played on Thursday - that's impossible now.

"I have seen that freshness [in the players who haven't travelled], especially when the games are repeated. At the moment, [they] play nearly every week. On top of that, in the Europa League, it's very interesting for us to see some young players, how they resist stressing, how they resist to pressure away from home," the Frenchman added.