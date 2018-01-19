Liverpool forward Danny Ings will not leave Anfield during the January transfer window as the Merseysiders continue discussions with Inter Milan and Sevilla over Daniel Sturridge, who is actively seeking to exit by the end of the month.

Ings recently returned to full fitness after recovering from a second serious knee injury in as many years and is said to be of interest to the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United, who are set to keep Andy Carroll until the end of the season at least after the reported Chelsea target suffered an ankle injury which is set to keep him out for up to two months.

Ings is currently behind Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke and Sturridge in the pecking order for the central-forward berth under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is not willing to sell or loan too many of his fringe players as he looks to keep the majority of his squad together for the business end of the campaign.

But the former Borussia Dortmund manager and the rest of the Liverpool hierarchy are willing to let Sturridge leave, according to the Telegraph, though they are not willing to subsidise the former Chelsea star's £150,000-a-week wages.

The Reds were hoping to sell Sturridge for around £30m ($41.7m) but an appealing offer from Inter has heightened the possibility of a loan deal. Sevilla are also interested in taking the 28-year-old on a temporary basis, but Liverpool have told the Andalusians that they must offer improved terms if they are to have any chance of bringing the forward to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Liverpool may well send a player to Italy before the conclusion of the transfer window, but recent reports claim that they are also interested in bringing one in. Roma defender Emerson Palmieri is said to be of interest to the powers that be at Anfield, who are reportedly readying an offer worth over €20m for the versatile left-back.

The Reds may have to move fast if they wish to bring the Brazilian to Anfield, though; Chelsea are already in talks with Roma over a move for Palmieri, according to his agent.