Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has urged Jurgen Klopp to drop Roberto Firmino and play Sadio Mane as a centre-forward in order to get the "most goals".

The Reds signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma in the summer transfer window and the Egyptian international, along with Mane and Firmino, currently lead the club's attack.

Klopp has deployed Firmino as the centre-forward, while Mane and Salah have started on the wide positions.

Liverpool were successful in retaining Philippe Coutinho, despite strong interest from Barcelona in the summer, and the Merseyside club have used the playmaker as an attacking midfielder since his return from injury in September.

The Brazil international has been quite impressive so far, netting a goal each against Leicester City and Spartak Moscow.

And Aldridge now wants the former Borussia Dortmund manager to start Coutinho and Salah on the wide positions and play Mane up front.

"Liverpool are potentially now looking at a possible forward-line of Coutinho, Mane and Salah. I actually think there's a case for Mane to perhaps play down the centre. Play some games with Coutinho on the left, Mane down the middle and Salah on the right," Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo.

"I'm not going against Firmino at all, but playing them three up front, would there be a better three in the Premier League? If you look at our team and think who is going to get you most goals, it's Mane.

"So if he was to spearhead the attack in certain games, then you've got Firmino to come in, you could play Coutinho in midfield with them three up front – he's got a lot of options, the manager. Sturridge can then come on from the bench, Solanke who is really learning fast.

"Going forward, it's exciting and progressive. But a flip of the coin and what does he [Klopp] do defensively?"

Mane has scored three goals in the Premier League from four appearances, while Firmino has two goals and two assists to his name from six starts in the league.