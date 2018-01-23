Inter Milan have offered a "significant" loan fee to complete a January move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, according to latest reports.

After making just five starting appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, Sturridge is now considering his options as he aims to save his own World Cup aspirations ahead of Russia 2018 this summer.

Sevilla have shown an interest in signing the former Manchester City and Chelsea striker, who would favour a move to the Spanish club, as recently reported by AS. Sevilla are not willing to pay a fee for the 28-year-old however and have not made an offer to date.

Inter have made an bid Liverpool will now consider, according to BBC Sport. The Serie A giants are said to have offered to pay a "significant but undisclosed" loan fee for the player and are also ready to pay all of his wages. The Nerazzurri are also open to an arrangement that includes a permanent transfer to the San Siro at the end of the season.

Liverpool will not try to push their player out this month and are happy for Sturridge to remain at the club. The decision now rests with the player, with his future for now looking to lie either on Merseyside or in Milan.

After signing Virgil van Dijk this month from Southampton for £75m, all Liverpool's business this month since has been outgoing; chiefly Philippe Coutinho's £142m move to Barcelona. Klopp has also offloaded Cameron Brannagan to Oxford United and sanctioned the loan exits of Marko Grujic, Ryan Kent, Corey Whelan and Matty Virtue.

The Reds boss has so far remained coy on the subject of Sturridge's departure, although he has indicated he would be happy for the player to remain and provide a squad option with the club still fighting for trophies on three fronts.

"We have a long and very decisive part of the season still to play," he said. "I've said a few times, in this transfer window it looks always like the season is already over and then everyone who didn't play often enough wants to leave then and stuff like that. But we still have games to play and we need all of the players.

"We will see how it will be on January 31, but nothing else to say about it."