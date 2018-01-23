Out-of-favour Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is facing a choice between staying in Merseyside or departing for Inter Milan.

Sturridge arrived at Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013 and quickly became one of the club's most impressive and consistent players as he led the line.

However, he has seen his place in the pecking order fall due to regular injury problems over the years and is seeking a move away to keep him in the running for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Inter Milan have made an offer to loan Sturridge for the rest of the season with the option to buy him in the summer, with the Italian club previously reported to be confident of a deal.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are ready to let him leave for Serie A if he is keen on a move. However, manager Jurgen Klopp is also happy to keep the England international at Anfield.

The report claims that Sturridge could still be a useful player for the Reds with their involvement in the Champions League, FA Cup and chase for a top-four spot. The 28-year-old now has to make a choice on where his near-future lies.

The most likely outcome according to Sky, is that he will remain with the club unless Inter are able to persuade him to make the move to Italy.

Sevilla were also believed to be interested in Sturridge with reports that Liverpool rejected a loan approach from the La Liga side. According to Sky Sources though, there has been no official approach from Vincenzo Montella's men.

Sturridge has only 18 months left on the last contract he signed with the Reds in October 2014, which is potentially worth as much as £150,000-per-week ($209,470-per-week).

The Birmingham native has scored a total of 63 goals in 133 games in all competitions for Liverpool. However, he has scored just 28 goals since the start of the 2014/15 season.