Liverpool have been told to forget about signing Naby Keita after RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhüttl assured that the midfielder will "100% stay" with the Bundesliga side next season.

Jurgen Klopp has so far made three additions to his squad during the current summer transfer window, strengthening defence and attack with the signings of Andrew Robertson, Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah.

Keita, 22, had been tipped to join them after being identified as Klopp's priority target to bolster the midfield.

Liverpool looked ready to break the bank to secure his signature after seeking record offers of £57m and £66m rejected.

Keita was also reportedly keen to make the move to Liverpool, with reports from Germany last week suggesting that the Reds were preparing a third bid to convince Leipzig to cash in on the midfielder.

But on Friday (28 July), the Daily Mail reported that Liverpool were instead ready to admit defeat with Leipzig unlikely to sell the player at any price. Hasenhüttl has now confirmed those reports, reiterating that Keita is going nowhere.

"The chance [of him leaving] is null," he said during a press conference that followed a 1-0 defeat to Sevilla in the Emirates Cup. "It is 100% clear that Naby will play this year with Leipzig.

"At the beginning of the transfer period we said we would start with the same team and of the main players we had last year no-one will go. That would be our answer now also. For us, everyone can see how important Naby Keita is for our game."

Meanwhile, Hasenhüttl refused to confirm reports claiming that Keita has a £48m ($63.1m) release clause in his contract at Leipzig which can be activated next summer.

Asked whether Keita has been affected by the speculation linking him with a summer move to Liverpool, he added: "He is even more focused on us and has more fun now than last year. He knows this season will be fantastic for us. To play Champions League for Naby Keita is a great thing."