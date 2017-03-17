Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge will both miss Liverpool's high-profile Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday (19 March), while Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait over the fitness of Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi ahead of that trip to the Eithad Stadium.

Henderson's absence will come as no surprise, with the captain having been sidelined for each of Liverpool's last three matches due to a persistent foot problem suffered in training. Indeed, Klopp revealed last week that the 26-year-old had "no chance" of being fit for England's upcoming double-header against Germany and Lithuania.

Sturridge was also omitted from Gareth Southgate's first squad since being announced as the permanent successor to Roy Hodgson due to a fresh hip injury sustained while making his way back from a virus. The striker's future is set to be assessed during the summer after a disappointing campaign in which he has started just five times in the top-flight thus far.

"What can I say about the injury situation? So, we missed a few players in training this week," Klopp told reporters at a pre-Manchester City press conference held on Friday. "Who will not be involved? Hendo, but I said already last week he had no chance. Daniel Sturridge, no chance."

Asked if Henderson should return for a post-international break Merseyside derby against Everton, he said: "In this moment, yes."

Firmino, who joins teammate Philippe Coutinho in Brazil's squad for 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Paraguay, sat out last weekend's narrow win over Burnley at Anfield after suffering a minor issue against Arsenal. He should be fit to face City providing that he is able to take part in training over the next couple of days, although Origi has now emerged as a doubt to leave Liverpool potentially somewhat thin in terms of forward options.

"Roberto Firmino didn't train with the team so far, but should probably be involved today or tomorrow, so could be an option," Klopp added. "The icing on the cake is that Divock Origi was off yesterday because he felt a little bit – probably not serious but in our situation we have to be really sensitive. That's what we did. We will see if he can be involved today or tomorrow, but it's not 100%."

One light for Liverpool amid the injury gloom comes with the return of key centre-back Dejan Lovren, who started and played 75 minutes of a 2-0 U23 victory over Chelsea at Prenton Park on Monday evening (13 March) following six weeks on the sidelines with knee and back issues.

"We have a few open questions, but Dejan played on Monday night and he is fit," Klopp added.