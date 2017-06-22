Borussia Dortmund are ready to listen to offers for Liverpool target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but will close down any potential move if no deal is reached by the end of July.

After four seasons at the Westfalenstadion where he has grown into one of Europe's most prolific goal scorers, Aubameyang is ready to move on from the Bundesliga giants.

Following a proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain fell by the wayside, French daily Le Parisien reported that Jurgen Klopp's side were now surprise contenders for his signature, adding the Merseyside club are ready match Dortmund's valuation of around €70m (£61.3m, $78.4m).

Liverpool are expected to complete the signing of Mohamed Salah on Thursday having already agreed a deal sign Dominic Solanke, but with a reported £200m in the bank to strengthen his squad, Jurgen Klopp's side remain linked with a more traditional centre forward with Daniel Sturridge's future at the club uncertain.

Aubameyang would represent a major statement of intent for the Merseyside club ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

Their hopes of securing a deal for one of Europe's most highly-regarded goal scorers have been given a considerable boost with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirming the club will consider offers that meet their valuation.

"We will listen to it when a club is willing to show its appreciation for Aubameyang in a financial way as well," he is quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

A report from the same publication insists that valuation is €70m – the same fee Liverpool are reportedly prepared to stump up.

But they – or anyone else interested in signing the Dortmund striker – will have to act fast. Sport Bild suggest new Dortmund boss Peter Bosz, sporting director Michael Zorc and Watze have already sat down to discuss their plans for next season and while they are ready to green light Aubameyang's move away, they want it done by 26 July.

That date marks the official start of Dortmund's pre-season training camp in Switzerland and new manager Bosz wants a settled squad by that date and will not sanction a move for the striker beyond then, the report claims.

Dortmund are already have a shortlist of replacements for Aubameyang in mind, including River Plate striker Lucas Alario and Andrej Kramaric of Hoffenheim.