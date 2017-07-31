Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana says he wants the Reds to be linked with the "best players" and remains hopeful that his side can manage to recruit elite talent in the summer transfer window in order to bolster the squad for the 2017/18 season.

The Merseyside club finished fourth in the league last term, which helped them return to the European competition. Jurgen Klopp's side were firm contenders to challenge Chelsea for the title until the first half of the season.

However, Liverpool's poor form in January crushed their chances of winning the league in the previous campaign. Lallana stressed the importance of having quality players on the bench, the lack of which saw them struggle.

The former Southampton star believes having a "strong bench" will improve Liverpool's chances of challenging for silverware this season.

"I want the best players to be linked with Liverpool and coming to Liverpool," Lallana was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"If you are talking about it from a personal point of view, the pressure to get better and the competition for places is healthy. That is what we need.

"At times last year, our bench probably wasn't as strong as we would have liked it to be. If we are going to achieve something, we are going to need a strong bench. We need a strong squad and players need to be on their toes. It is all good.

"I think there are 30 players out here with the three goalkeepers and a few young lads. That is a hell of a lot of players.

"You only have to look at the subs that he makes. He is now replacing pace with pace and goals with goals. We have got plenty of options and if we keep everyone fit, who knows what could happen?"

Liverpool have completed the signing of Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson so far this summer. The arrival of the former Chelsea winger from AS Roma will give more options for Klopp while selecting his attackers for the starting XI.

Lallana believes the versatility of Salah, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho means Klopp needs to make minor tweaks to get the balance right for the new season.

"Philippe can play in different positions - he can play central and out wide," the England international said.

"Sadio can play on the left or the right. It is only little tweaks. It's similar to me, I used to play out wide and I now play more central. It's not major surgery, you're right. It's little tweaks. We are looking good at the minute."