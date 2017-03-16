Liverpool are keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner ahead of a potential summer move. The Reds have sent scouts to check on the cream of Leipzig's crop over the last few months and have identified 21-year-old as a man who could cope well with the demands of Jurgen Klopp's system.

Werner joined Leipzig from Stuttgart in the summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £8m (€9.2m) and has adapted excellently to life at his new club. The talented forward has scored 14 goals in 23 matches, including 11 in his last 14 for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side, who are currently second in the Bundesliga table, six points ahead of third-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool boss Klopp has acknowledged the need to spend big and strengthen his squad at the end of the campaign, and the Daily Mail claims the former Dortmund boss sees Werner as a good fit for his side at Anfield, given that he already plays a similar brand of football at the Red Bull Arena.

The Reds are also interested in some of Werner's teammates at Leipzig. Naby Keita, an energetic midfielder billed as the next N'Golo Kante, has caught the eye of Liverpool scouts, along with creative Swedish international Emil Forsberg, who has scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in just 17 Bundesliga starts.

Klopp is keen to add a striker, a left-back and a centre-half to his roster at Liverpool and could make Werner his top summer transfer target should Julian Brandt opt for Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

Werner, like Brandt, is capable of playing on the wing as well as through the middle, but Leipzig will fight hard to keep their star forward, especially if they manage to qualify for the promised land that is the Champions League.

The energy drink-backed German outfit are in a strong position to make Europe's premier competition for next year, while Liverpool could strengthen their case to return to Champions League when they face Manchester City on Sunday (19 March).