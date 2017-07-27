Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool are "not afraid" of completing a big money signing and explains two ways of strengthening the squad in the transfer window.

The Reds have so far completed three signings this summer. Mohamed Salah arrived at Merseyside from AS Roma for a club-record fee of €42m (£36.9m, $46.9m). Dominic Solanke swapped league rivals Chelsea for Anfield on a free transfer, while Andrew Robertson left Hull City for Liverpool as the defender became Klopp's third signing.

Liverpool were ready to break their club-record in signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. The move would have reportedly cost the Merseyside club around £60m ($78.9m) and that would have made the Dutch international the most expensive defender in the world.

However, the Reds were forced to issue a public apology for "any misunderstanding," while there were suggestions the Saints were planning on reporting Liverpool to the Premier League for the alleged illegal approach.

Liverpool's desire to complete big money signings, shows they are not afraid to splash the cash. However, Klopp insists he will only sanction such transfers if the right player is made available in the market.

"We are not afraid of big numbers at the club, we are not afraid to spend. But we have to do the right things, look at the right players and negotiate with the right clubs," Klopp told Goal.com.

"There's two possibilities to strengthen the squad: one is to get better players, the other is to get players with similar quality to what you have.

"It's difficult to get better players, because the ones we have are already really good. If you get the same quality, then the age group that they're in means that very big steps are possible for everyone - the new players and the ones already at the club. That's what then gives the push in the performance, that's what we're looking for."

Liverpool end Keita interest this summer

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also heavily linked with a move in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita. The English club saw their multiple bids turned down and there were suggestions the Anfield club even made a third bid of £74m ($97.3m) as he was set to became the fourth signing of this summer.

The Goal.com report claims the Reds have not made a third bid for Keita and Leipzig's decision to not let the player leave has forced Liverpool to end their interest in Klopp's priority target. The Premier League outfit will now shift their focus elsewhere in the transfer market.

Liverpool are aware of Keita's desire to join them this summer. Their failure to land him in the ongoing transfer window will mean they have to wait until the next summer to secure the Guinean's signature.

Keita's release clause of £48m ($63.1m) will be activated next summer and Liverpool remain confident the 22-year-old is still keen on joining them after the end of the 2017/18 season.