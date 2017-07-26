Mamadou Sakho, Lazar Markovic and Sheyi Ojo have once again been omitted from Jurgen Klopp's pre-season tour squad as they all look to seal summer moves away from Liverpool.

The out-of-favour trio did not travel to Hong Kong earlier this month for the Premier League Asia Trophy and were also absent from a 30-man group named on Wednesday morning (26 July) that are set to fly to Germany for a training camp.

The Reds play Hertha Berlin in a joint-125th anniversary friendly this weekend before facing Bayern Munich and one of Atletico Madrid or Napoli in the 2017 Audi Cup tournament.

Sakho was frozen out of the first-team picture on Merseyside after being sent home from Liverpool's tour of the United States last summer.

He was later loaned to Crystal Palace, where he thrived and even received a player of the year nomination despite only making eight appearances during a short stint that was sadly curtailed by a knee injury.

The Eagles - along with La Liga outfit Sevilla and Serie A runners-up AS Roma - retain an interest in signing him on a permanent basis despite a change of manager, although his £30m ($39.1m) asking price is proving a massive stumbling block. New boss Frank de Boer also recently sealed the signing of young Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald.

Klopp stressed earlier this week that it was "no secret" that Liverpool had been willing to negotiate with potential suitors for Markovic since last year, stating that there "will be a club out there who needs him".

Marco Silva's Watford and former loan club Hull City were both said to be battling for his signature, while Goal now report that Fiorentina are chasing the £16m-rated Serbian international, who is in Italy for talks.

A smattering of Championship clubs including Fulham, Middlesbrough, Derby County and now Aston Villa are believed to be hopeful of securing the temporary signing of academy graduate winger Ojo, meanwhile.

Newcastle United were also keen on a season-long loan arrangement, although it was claimed by The Sun over the weekend that the newly-promoted Toon could only sign the player on a permanent £10m deal that includes a buy-back option.

New signing Andrew Robertson will join his Liverpool teammates in Klopp's homeland, while Emre Can returns to the fold after helping Germany to win the Confederations Cup. Danny Ings and Sadio Mane also travel after returning to training in the aftermath of respective knee injuries, as do Nathaniel Clyne, James Milner and young midfielder Ovie Ejaria.