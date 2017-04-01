Liverpool are also without a host of key players. Jordan Henderson, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana are all unavailable through injury, and Jurgen Klopp is rather irritated by the injury sustained by the former Southampton playmaker.

"It is absolutely normal to have contact with manager of the national team," the German was quoted as saying by Sky Sports at his pre-Everton press conference. "We both share players. Of course, I wasn't happy.

"I couldn't be less relaxed about this, but it's not about blaming Gareth Southgate. I wasn't happy that Lallana played on Wednesday, but it's not my decision.

"It's always about fixtures, when we play who and the players have to do the work. Sometimes things like this happen. German players were also injured in the game. Their coaches aren't happy either.

"We can handle situations better if we work together. We can all say 'they earn that much', that's true, but it doesn't help in those situations. We aren't the only team to suffer."