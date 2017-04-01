- Liverpool and Everton to fight it out in 228th Merseyside derby at Anfield.
- Toffees have not tasted victory at home of the Reds since September 1999.
- Liverpool are without Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge.
- Everton have to make do without Seamus Coleman, Ramiro Funes Mori and Morgan Schneiderlin.
Liverpool will pay tribute to club icon Ronnie Moran, who passed away last week.
Liverpool are also without a host of key players. Jordan Henderson, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana are all unavailable through injury, and Jurgen Klopp is rather irritated by the injury sustained by the former Southampton playmaker.
"It is absolutely normal to have contact with manager of the national team," the German was quoted as saying by Sky Sports at his pre-Everton press conference. "We both share players. Of course, I wasn't happy.
"I couldn't be less relaxed about this, but it's not about blaming Gareth Southgate. I wasn't happy that Lallana played on Wednesday, but it's not my decision.
"It's always about fixtures, when we play who and the players have to do the work. Sometimes things like this happen. German players were also injured in the game. Their coaches aren't happy either.
"We can handle situations better if we work together. We can all say 'they earn that much', that's true, but it doesn't help in those situations. We aren't the only team to suffer."
The Blues have infiltrated enemy territory. Can they leave with three points?
Both sides will be without some of their key stars for the clash this afternoon.
Everton lost Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori during the international break, and the defensive duo are both set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines. Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has also failed in his quest to be fit, and Koeman has rued the loss of three important first-team stars.
"He's (Schneiderlin) better now, he's still not available for the weekend," Koeman said. "I don't think he will be available for Tuesday but we have good hope that he will be available for the game against Leicester City.
"Of course (plans are) always affected, because in one week we lost three players who normally start. But I think we still have a strong team tomorrow and once again it's a nice challenge to have."
Good morning and welcome to IB Times UK's live coverage of Liverpool vs Everton.
The Reds and Blues are set to battle it out in the 228th Merseyside derby at Anfield, a place which is far from a happy hunting ground for Everton. Ronald Koeman's side have not won on the ground of their bitter rivals this century, and have suffered two chastening 4-0 defeats in three years at Anfield.
Despite the dismal record, Koeman says Everton have no need to be afraid of Liverpool and wants to see a change of mentality from his men, who are the Premier League's form team in 2017.
Can Everton end their Anfield hoodoo, or will Jurgen Klopp's men take their neighbours to task again?