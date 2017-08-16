Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is set to join Fulham on a season-long loan after failing to get a nod to join Jurgen Klopp's first-team squad for the upcoming season.

The German coach believes the 20-year-old will benefit from a temporary spell away from the club, which will give him the opportunity to play regular first-team football.

Ojo has attracted interest from a number of clubs in the Championship after impressing during the England Under-20 side's victorious World Cup campaign. The winger, who can play in any position across the frontline, provided two assists during the young Lions' 3-1 win over Italy in the semi-finals.

Apart from Fulham, Championship outfits Middlesbrough, Derby and Aston Villa have also enquired about his services but according to the Liverpool Echo, Ojo has decided to join the former after holding talks in London last week.

The England youth international made just two appearances for Liverpool last season as he struggled with a stress fracture in his back. He has previously spent time on loan with Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers popularly known as Wolves.

The 20-year-old's main concern will be regular football and the report claims that Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is ready to provide him the opportunity to play on a regular basis. The Cottagers are keen to add more depth to their squad and the manager recently confirmed that they are looking to bring in additions before the end of the summer transfer window.

"I will fight to bring in players, as people know we need to add some players to be strong in the Championship, as it's a long season," Jokanovic said last week, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.

Fulham are currently 15th in the Championship table having drawn all three of their matches thus far. Their latest clash was against Leeds United at Elland Road, which ended 0-0 and maintained both clubs' unbeaten start to the season.