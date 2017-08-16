Manchester United have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their second Premier League game of the season against Swansea City on Saturday (19 August). Luke Shaw and Ashley Young took part in a training session with the first-team squad following their opening weekend win over West Ham United, which the duo missed.

Left-back Shaw damaged ankle ligaments during the Red Devils' game against Swansea in April and Young underwent a groin surgery in May. The duo were seen on crutches during United's Europa League triumph against Ajax and were expected to return only in September and October respectively.

Despite being injured Shaw and Young were part of the 20-time English champions' pre-season tour of the United States and their return will be a big boost to Jose Mourinho going into the rest of the campaign.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the duo are expected to return ahead of their schedule after they were spotted taking part in a full contact six-a-side game following United's 4-0 win over the Hammers on Sunday (13 August). Taking part in a 45-minute session with a number of first-team squad members should mean that the duo are well ahead of schedule in their recovery programme.

Shaw was linked with a move away from the club after losing the trust of Mourinho last season, but the player's agent has dismissed talks of a transfer and reiterated that United and Shaw are happy with each other. Matteo Darmian has been used at left-back on a regular basis since last season, and the England international will be keen to reclaim his place.

Young, on the other hand, has been used in a number of attacking and defensive positions by the manager and in Mourinho's eyes the former Aston Villa winger remains an integral squad player despite not being a regular in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, a separate Manchester Evening News report has revealed that Marcos Rojo is also progressing well in his return from a severe knee injury sustained in the latter stages of last season, after he was pictured without crutches during the weekend. He remains United's only long-term injury absence with his return not expected until at least the end of the year at the earliest.