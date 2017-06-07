Valencia are reportedly considering a summer move to bring Pedro Chirivella back from Liverpool. Super Deporte claims the Spanish midfielder's agents met with the sporting director of the La Liga side, José Ramón Alexanko, on Tuesday (6 June) to discuss the possible return of the 20-year-old to Mestalla.

Liverpool signed Chirivella from Valencia in the summer of 2013 after the midfielder caught the attention of Anfield scouts while captaining the Spain U16 squad.

The creative midfielder progressed through the youth ranks of Liverpool, earning comparisons to Xabi Alonso. He was rewarded by Brendan Rodgers with his first-team debut during a Europa League encounter against Bordeaux in September 2015.

Chirivella also made four appearances under Jurgen Klopp during the 2015-16 campaign but saw his breakthrough into first-team hampered after sustaining an injury during pre-season.

The midfielder decided to move on loan to Eredivisie outfit Go Ahead Eagles during last January's transfer window.

Chirivella failed to help the Dutch side avoid relegation to the second tier but made a good impression in his 17 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

However, his future at Liverpool remains uncertain and Super Deporte claims Valencia could take advantage of the situation and offer him a return home.

New Valencia boss Marcelino Garcia Toral has earmarked the signing of a midfielder as a top priority for the summer and Super Deporte says that Chirivella is among the candidates.

Chirivella's agents met with Valencia sporting directors on Tuesday to discuss a new contract for Toni Lato. However, Super Depore claims that during the meeting they also spoke about the possible return of the Liverpool midfielder.

The Valencia-based publication points out that Chirivella is contracted at Liverpool until 2020, but could be tempted to return to his homeland to play in La Liga next season.

In March the Spaniard admitted he still dreamt of emulating his idol Xabi Alonso in the Liverpool first team.

"I have a contract with Liverpool until 2020. In May, when I finish the season, I will have a month of holidays and on 1 July I will have to be back in Liverpool to do the preseason with the first team and then we will see what happens," Chirivella said during an interview with Spanish news agency EFE.

"I'm ashamed to be compared with him. There is only one Xabi Alonso. He is the most complete midfielder of the last few years. Being compared with him or that people say that I am the new Xabi Alonso is a source of pride, but I also feel embarrassed about that. I'm just starting my career, I have not done anything, I'm starting and I have just played 20 games as a professional. I hope I can do Xabi Alonso's career at Liverpool but this is very far right now."