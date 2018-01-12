Liverpool midfielder Emre Can reportedly spurned the advances of Manchester City and Bayern Munich in order to reach an agreement with Serie A champions Juventus, according to reports emanating from Italy.

It was suggested last week that Can had agreed a five-year deal worth £85,000-a-week with Juve and is all set to swap Merseyside for Turin on a free transfer in the summer. The Germany international is in the final six months of his current contract with Jurgen Klopp's side, who failed to convince Can to sign a new deal which did not include a release clause.

Liverpool are still hopeful of keeping Can beyond the summer but the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is widely expected to join Juventus, who apparently beat City and Bayern to clinching an agreement with the 23-year-old, according to Tuttosport.

City boss Pep Guardiola was understood to be an admirer of Can and had considered making a move for him in the summer, with Yaya Toure primed to leave Manchester, while Bayern Munich were also credited with an interest in their former youth star. The Bundesliga champions also have designs on a move for Schalke's Leon Goretzka, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

City and Bayern are never usually found wanting over transfers, but Can always had eyes on a move to Turin and is primed to become the latest in a long line of stars who have joined the Bianconeri on free transfers.

Can's seemingly impending exit will come as a blow to Liverpool, who have overseen his development for the last four seasons, but the loss of the German will be offset by the arrival of £55m midfielder Naby Keita, though the Reds' attempts to bring the Guinea international's transfer forward by six months have fallen on deaf ears at Leipzig.