Liverpool have been dealt a major blow ahead of their clash with Premier League champions Leicester City as Jordan Henderson has been ruled out with a foot injury. The Anfield captain suffered the injury during training over the weekend and is now a doubt for his side's huge clash against Arsenal on Saturday (March 4).

Henderson and Liverpool are somewhat relieved that the injury is not as bad as first feared – there were worries that the England international had broken a bone in his foot - but The Telegraph claims he will only be on the treatment table for days, rather than weeks.

Henderson is not the only injury issue that Liverpool are having to contend with at the moment: Dejan Lovren has missed a number of matches in recent weeks as he struggles to recover from a knee injury, while England forward Daniel Sturridge missed Liverpool's warm weather training camp in La Manga due to a virus.

The news of Henderson's injury comes as a major blow to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who was hoping the trip to Spain would have stood his side in good stead ahead of the season run-in. The German's side have looked weary and jaded in recent months, though they did get their season back on track with a 2-0 win over fellow Champions League contenders Tottenham on 11 February.

Emre Can was dropped in favour of Georginio Wijnaldum for his side's victory against Spurs, but the German international will presumably be recalled to the starting line-up against Leicester City on Monday evening.

Klopp's men could climb to third in the Premier League table with a win at the King Power Stadium but came up short in the same fixture last season when a brace from Jamie Vardy condemned Klopp's side to a 2-0 defeat. A repeat of the result by the Claudio Ranieri-less Leicester on Monday night seems unlikely, though.