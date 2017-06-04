A former Conservative Party aide, who was embroiled in a scandal over a bullying campaign against a young Tory activist, has offered any Isis terrorist who kills him £50,000 ($64,400). His offer comes in the aftermath of the terror attack at London Bridge on Saturday night (3 June).

Andre Walker was named in the suicide note of 21-year-old Conservative Elliott Johnson in September 2015. Johnson accused Conservative parliamentary candidate Mark Clarke of "bullying" him and Walker of "betrayal".

Walker, who now works as a columnist for the New York Observer, has placed a bounty on his own head and issued a challenge to terrorists in the UK. He has said that any terrorist who kills him will receive a cool £50,000.

"A bounty on my head. Any Isis terrorist that kills me gets £50k. I'll give my address. No police. But I've got a sword. Good luck," Walker wrote on Twitter.

He shared his message with a picture of him posing with a longsword near London Bridge, where terrorists ploughed a van into pedestrians and stabbed members of the public on Saturday (3 June).

The three terrorists, who were all shot dead at the scene, killed at least seven people and injured almost 50.

Political parties have suspended campaigning for a day ahead of the General Election on Thursday (8 June).

Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK was experiencing "a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism."

She said the election will go ahead as planned.

As of press time, Walker had not revealed how he could pay Isis terrorists £50,000 if he was dead.