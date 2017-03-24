The fourth victim of in of the Westminster Terror attack has been named as Leslie Rhodes. The 75-year-old died in hospital on Thursday night (23 March).

Police say two other victims are still in a critical condition.

Five people have so far been killed as a result of the incident. They are:

Khalid Masood — born Adrian Russell Ajao — a Kent man who converted to Islam

PC Keith Palmer — an unarmed police stabbed by Masood outside the Houses of Parliament

Aysha Frade — a mother-of-two who worked at a Westminster college

Kurt Cochran — an American from Utah on his 25th wedding anniversary

Leslie Rhodes — a 75-year-old man

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

