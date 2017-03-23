Thousands of people gathered in London's Trafalgar Square on Thursday evening (23 March) to commemorate those who were killed and injured in the terror attack on Westminster.

Soon after the event, a fifth person died when a 75-year-old who had been receiving medical treatment in hospital passed away after his life support was withdrawn.

The London mayor, Sadiq Khan, organised the candle-lit vigil and told those present that "our shared way of life" would not be destroyed by terrorism by acts like those carried out by the Kent-born 52-year-old Khalid Massood, who was earlier named as the attacker.

Khan said: "London is a great city, full of amazing people from all backgrounds. When Londoners face adversity we always pull together. We stand up for our values and show the world we are the greatest city in the world."

Meanwhile the Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, said that the fallen police officer, PC Keith Palmer was "courageous" and "brave".

"And he was not alone in that," she said. "I know that all officers of the Met are like that and in my experience, so are all policemen. I want us to say thank you to them all for the great sacrifice and risks they take to keep us safe."

Minute's silence

There was a minute's silence at the vigil which had people carrying signs such as "Love for all and hatred for none" and "London will never be beaten".

After the vigil, the deputy secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, Omer El-Hamdoon, said, according to The Guardian: "It's good to see that many people have come out today. This is an important message that Londoners need to display which is that terrorism will not divide us and it is not going to stop us and scare us.

"For any person to attack innocent people is outrageous and despicable and we condemn it unreservedly." A book of condolence was placed in Westminster Hall for anyone wanting to write messages for those who died.