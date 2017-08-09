Rita Ora has made quite the comeback thanks to her new single Your Song and a string of public appearances, with the 26-year-old making a big impression in LA last night (8 August).

The British-Kosovan singer – known for her body confidence and bold outfit choices – went for a demure look while at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event, pairing a set of pyjama-style bottoms with a satin bustier top.

Drawing attention to her favourite assets, the top gave onlookers an eyeful of her chest as she finished off the outfit with a bronzed make-up look, old Hollywood red lips and diamond hoop earrings. She wore her caramel tresses in a loose, wavy style to put an extra glamorous touch on the evening look.

Rita posed with a number of stars at the event, including fellow British singer Charli XCX, actor Greg Sulkin and Disney superstar Zendaya – clad in a pink sequinned outfit – who she shared a picture with on Instagram.

Captioning the shot: "Thank you @variety for a special evening!! ❤️ Love my girl @zendaya ❤️❤️" the snap excited fans to no end.

One follower commented: "Two MEGA babes in 1 pic !" as someone else put: Look like sisters ☺"

"You look like #marilynmonroehere..@ritaora. Beautiful ladies "

Rita – who previously dated Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris – was a fan of her make-up look for the evening and posted another snap of her face close-up, leading to more compliments from fp;;pwers.

One person told her: "Beauty queen and very gorgeous" while another said: "Her eyes... is looks amazing."

The singer was honoured at the event and receipted the Variety + H&M Conscious Award, which was presented to her by pal Charli XCX.

Rita – who has enjoyed other ventures aside from her music career as a designer for adidas Originals and a coach on The Voice UK and The X Factor – is expected to release her upcoming second studio album this autumn.