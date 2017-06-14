Napoli attacker and reported Chelsea target Lorenzo Insigne has 'always' attracted attention from clubs and would cost more than the suggested £45m, according to his agent.

The 26-year-old Italy international is believed to be of interest to Antonio Conte and talkSPORT report that the Premier League champions submitted a £45m offer for his services, with doubts surrounding the fitness of Eden Hazard.

But Insigne's agent Franco della Monica described Chelsea's reported offer as 'low' and seemed to suggest that a number of clubs have cast their eye over his client, whose priority is to wear the colours of Napoli, his boyhood club.

"I would start by saying the offer reported would be low and he has always been in the sights of many clubs," Franco della Monica told Radio Kiss Kiss, quoted by talkSPORT.

"The priority for Lorenzo [Insigne], though, is to be wearing the Napoli shirt and be rewarded in an important way by his team. Now he has both and he is happy as well."

He may not be able to tempt Insigne away from Naples, but Conte is intent on substantially improving his Chelsea squad with Champions League football on the horizon. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Everton forward Romelu Lukaku and are also believed to be closing in on Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko. Alexis Sanchez, James Rodriguez and Marco Verrati are also on Conte's radar.

The move for Insigne may have been caused by Hazard's recent comments about a potential move to Real Madrid. The Belgium international recently admitted that moving to the Santiago Bernabeu is a 'dream' of his and said he would consider any offer from Los Blancos should he receive one.

But Zinedine's Zidane men are unlikely to make an offer for Chelsea's talisman this summer after he suffered a fractured ankle while on international duty. Hazard underwent successful surgery last week but is still expected to miss the first month of the new season, during which Chelsea play Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton.