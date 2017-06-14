Chelsea will open the defence of their sixth top-flight title on home soil at Stamford Bridge, it has been confirmed. Antonio Conte's champions are provisionally scheduled to host Burnley on 12 August before travelling to Wembley a week later for a London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues, who Opta point out have won more points on the opening weekend in Premier League history than any other club (54), then entertain Everton before facing Leicester City, Arsenal, Stoke City and Manchester City in September. Following Tottenham vs Chelsea, the next big heavyweight contest of the campaign comes before the first international break on 26 August when Liverpool take on Arsenal.

Newly-promoted Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion begin their respective campaigns with tough home tests against Spurs and Manchester City respectively. Tottenham were also the Magpies' last Premier League opponents before their relegation in 2015-16.

On that occasion, Rafael Benitez's 10 men ran out shock 5-1 winners at St James' Park and condemned title-chasing Spurs to a third-place finish.

Championship play-off winners Huddersfield Town, back in the top-flight of English football for the first time since 1972, head south to Selhurst Park to battle Crystal Palace.

Manchester United meet West Ham United at Old Trafford on opening weekend and then face Swansea City, Leicester, Stoke, Everton and Southampton. The first Manchester derby of the season takes place on 9 December - the same weekend that Liverpool are scheduled to meet Everton at Anfield. The second installments of those north-west derbies are scheduled for 7 April.

Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger's future finally resolved, take on Leicester at the Emirates Stadium and go to Stoke before following that fixture against Liverpool with a game against Bournemouth. They take on Chelsea on 16 September and face rivals Tottenham on 18 November and 10 February.

Liverpool's first five fixtures are against Watford (A), Crystal Palace (H), Arsenal (H), Manchester City (A) and Burnley (H). Pep Guardiola's City, meanwhile, will play Brighton (A), Everton (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H) and Watford (A).

The 2017-18 Premier League season will end one week earlier than usual on Sunday 13 May to allow for additional preparation time ahead of the World Cup in Russia. As usual, all fixtures are subject to change due to television broadcast selections and European commitments.

Tottenham have already announced that their home match against Burnley on 26 August clashes with the Rugby League Challenge Cup final and will need to be rescheduled.