Dominic Lever was left heartbroken and in tears on Sunday night's (25 June) episode after discovering that his villa beau Jessica Shears allegedly cheated on him with fellow Love Island evictee Mike Thalassitis.

But viewers were left confused when glamour model Jess was seen crying on the spin-off show, Aftersun, before vehemently denying that she had slept with semi-pro footballer Mike, who also shut down the rumours in his interview with Caroline Flack.

She said: "It's making me so angry. I can't even tell him (Dom) because I'm stuck..."

She also told Flack: "Absolutely nothing happened. It's absolutely laughable."

Both Jess and Mike said that they were "chaperoned" after leaving the luxury Spanish villa and had separate rooms, adding that neither of them had gone into each other's space. Jess claimed that the only time she went to Mike's room was to knock on his door in the morning to wake him after he overslept.

A mysterious source previously claimed to The Sun that Shears had done the dirty on Dom, telling them: "Jess and Mike fancied the pants off each other from the minute they met – last night was the perfect opportunity to enjoy time together in private off-camera and they didn't waste a moment.

"When they left the villa they dropped off their bags at the hotel where they were both booked to stay, enjoyed a few drinks with the crew and then snuck off secretly."

Twitter went into a frenzy, however, after Jess was seen quickly moving her hand from Mike's lap when the camera focused on them before an ad break.

One viewer said: "Please tell me someone else saw Jess move her hand FAST of Mikes leg on the adverts just now lol!" as another put: "#jess how quick to move your hand ".

A third added: "This whole situation seems all a little bit fishy! Let me guess jess and mike will come on and say nothing happened All a blag?"

As a fourth put: "If jess and mike say nothing happened they are lyinggggggg #LoveIsland @LoveIsland".

An ITV contact previously told IBTimesUK: "All I can really offer as guidance is that both were in separate rooms and there was a chaperone present where they were staying."

But another source also told OK! magazine: "Mike bumped into us at the airport and was talking for ages. He said as soon as they left the villa, they spent the night together – not just once, but BOTH nights."

What to believe...?

Love Island continues tonight (26 June) at 9pm on ITV2.