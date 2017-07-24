Kem and Amber have been crowned the winners of the third season of Love Island which has gripped British viewers for nearly two months.

Kem Cetinay, Romford hairdresser, and Amber Davies were the bookies' favourites at the start of the night. Kem also done the gentlemanly thing and shared the spoils of his £50,000 winnings after a tense finale.

The third series of the popular ITV2 show began on 5 June with over 30 singletons heading to two secluded Mallorca villas to meet others and have fun under the sun.

The show, hosted by Caroline Flack, has seen over two million people tune in for some episodes watching the contestants in 50 episodes spanning more than 60 hours of broadcast footage.

Tempers flared and lovers were burned as the weeks went on and new inmates were introduced, and re-introduced, as the couples played games and partied.

In the final episode of the show, the couples awkwardly learned how to tango, picked evening outfits and declared their love for one another in prepared speeches.

After some bad dancing and soppy speeches the suited and booted housemates were told of the results, as voted for by the public.

Coming in as runners up were underwear model Jamie Jewitt, a late-comer to the show, and Camilla Thurlow.

In third place were Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, who have kept viewers riveted with their fair share of arguments and Olivia conceding that they have not rules out arguing with each other again. The couple that came in fourth place were former Blazin' Squad member, Marcel Somerville, and Gabby Allen with Marcel simply giving a reaction of "alright".

Since leaving the show former contestants Jessica Shears, Chyna Ellis and Dom Lever, among others, have began earning money from their social media accounts with sponsored posts and images, and club appearances.

In the final Aftersun episode of the series, it was announced that there would be a one-off reunion special airing on 30 July including all of the Islanders from the series.

The show has been so popular that it has been recommissioned for another season next year.

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions said: "At ITV2, we couldn't be more thrilled with how Love Island fever has gripped the nation. Now established as the perfect series to start the summer, we're delighted to be bringing the show back for our young adult audience in 2018."