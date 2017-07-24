A new documentary aims tells the story of Princess Diana's life and death from the perspective of her sons. Princes William and Harry have spoken publicly at length about their relationship with their mother for the first time in the film. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, is being released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of her death. The Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997 when William was aged 15 and Harry was 12. She was 36.

Ahead of the film's broadcast, the princes have released some photographs from the personal album of their mother. IBTimes UK looks back at these and other archive photos of Princess Diana's life with her children, Princes William and Harry.

The film tells the story of Diana's life, from the perspective of her friends and people who were close to her. At its heart is a lengthy interview with her two sons, who candidly discuss both the happy and difficult times in their lives. The princes recall their mother's sense of humour, with Prince Harry describing her as "one of the naughtiest parents". They also recall the pain of their parents' divorce, and how they dealt with the news of her death and its aftermath.

"Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy" will be broadcast on ITV and HBO on 24 July 2017.