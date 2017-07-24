A
new documentary aims tells the story of Princess Diana's life and death from the perspective of her sons. Princes William and Harry have spoken publicly at length about their relationship with their mother for the first time in the film. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, is being released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of her death. The Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997 when William was aged 15 and Harry was 12. She was 36.
Ahead of the film's broadcast, the princes have released some photographs from the personal album of their mother.
IBTimes UK looks back at these and other archive photos of Princess Diana's life with her children, Princes William and Harry. 4 August 1982: Princess Diana holds her son Prince William, while Prince Charles, Prince Philip, the Queen and the Queen Mother look on, at Buckingham Palace after William's christening ceremony Fox Photos/Getty Images 20 March 1983: Prince Charles, Princess Diana and baby William arrive in Alice Springs, Australia Reuters Circa June 1984: Princess Diana holds Prince William while pregnant with Prince Harry Kensington Palace/Reuters 21 December 1984: The Queen and other members of the royal family laugh at the antics of young Prince William as his brother Harry is christened at Windsor Castle Anwar Hussein/Getty Image Circa April 1985: Princess Diana is seen holding a young Prince Harry in a photo from her personal album Kensington Palace/Reuters 15 June 1985: Prince William salutes as he watches the Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana Roy Letkey/Reuters 14 July 1986: Prince Charles and Princess Diana hold their sons Prince William and Prince Harry in the wildflower meadow at Highgrove Tim Graham/Getty Images 16 September 1987: Three-year-old Prince Harry looks through a pair of binoculars he made on his first day at kindergarten Rob Taggart/Reuters An image taken from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, shows Prince William and Prince Harry sitting on a picnic bench together Kensington Palace/Reuters 9 August 1987: Princess Diana holds her two sons Prince William, 6, and Prince Harry, 3, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain Hugh Peralta/Reuters 11 June 1988: Prince Harry sticking his tongue out, much to the surprise of his mother Princess Diana, as they watch the trooping the colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Prince William, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Rose Windsor Getty Images 9 August 1988: Young Prince Harry tries to hide behind his mother Princess Diana during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace in Mallorca, where the Prince and Princess of Wales were holidaying as guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia Hugh Peralta/Reuters 11 September 1989: Princess Diana stands with Prince William and Prince Harry on the steps of Wetherby School on her youngest son's first day Tim Graham/Getty Images 11 April 1990: Prince Harry sits on Princess Diana's lap as Prince William plays in the sand on a private beach on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, together with the Princess's mother Frances Shand-Kydd and one of her grandchildren Rob Taggart 12 October 1990: The Princess of Wales arrives at a memorial service with her sons William and Harry during the 50th anniversary of the Blitz of London Reuters 10 April 1991: Princess Diana with sons William and Harry during a pre-Easter skiing break in Lech, Austria Getty 1 February 1992: Diana, Princess of Wales and Princes William and Harry applaud during the Wales vs France Five Nations Cup match at Cardiff Arms Park Jean-Pierre Muller/AFP 1 January 1993: The Princess of Wales heads out into the surf as her sons William and Harry enjoy the waters of Indian Castle Beach on the Caribbean island of Nevis Paul J Richards/AFP An image taken from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, shows the princess and Prince Harry on holiday Kensington Palace/Reuters 25 December 1994: Prince Charles, Princess Diana and their sons, William and Harry, leave the church of St Mary Magdalen near Sandrigham House AFP 19 August 1995: Princess Diana and and Prince Charles and their sons Harry and William watch the parade march past as part of the commemorations of VJ Day in London Johnny Eggitt/AFP 6 September 1995: The Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Harry smile to photographers with Prince William, on his first day of term at Eton College Reuters 9 March 1997: An official portrait in the white drawing room at Windsor Castle after Prince William's confirmation at St Georges Chapel . Pictured are, (Left to Right Front Row) Prince Harry, Diana Princess of Wales, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, (back row Left to Right) King Constantine of Greece, Lady Susan Hussey, Princess Alexandra, the Duchess of Westminster, and Lord Romsey Reuters 14 July 1997: Princess Diana relaxes on a beach with her sons William and Harry during her holiday with Dodi Fayed in Saint Tropez, southern France Reuters
The film tells the story of Diana's life, from the perspective of her friends and people who were close to her. At its heart is a lengthy interview with her two sons, who candidly discuss both the happy and difficult times in their lives. The princes recall their mother's sense of humour, with Prince Harry describing her as "one of the naughtiest parents". They also recall the pain of their parents' divorce, and how they dealt with the news of her death and its aftermath.
"Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy" will be broadcast on ITV and HBO on 24 July 2017.