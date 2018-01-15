Lucas Moura says he expects to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window amid reports Manchester United are interested in signing him.

Lucas, 25, revealed that he is not part of PSG coach Unai Emery's plans for the future and admitted that he is keen to play in the Premier League.

United have been linked with a £22m ($30m) move for the Brazil international, who has only made five Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season.

The former Sao Paulo winger was an unused substitute in the French club's 1-0 win over Nantes on 14 January.

"Is there a chance that I stay this winter? I do not think so," Lucas was quoted as saying by ESPN after the game against Nantes. "With what the coach has said, it looks like this is the end of my Paris story.

"I have offers but I cannot talk about them. I like English football very much, it is truly one of the best leagues in the world.

"I have always said that I want to stay in Europe – I still have things to achieve here."

Lucas has only seen 72 minutes of playing time in Ligue 1 this season and is in danger of being left out of Brazil's World Cup squad due to his lack of first-team action.

PSG, meanwhile, need to raise cash from transfers to meet financial fair play regulations after completing mega-deals for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho is in the market for a winger after he missed out on Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic in the summer, with Lucas providing the added benefit of not being cup-tied in the Champions League as he did not feature in any of PSG's six group games in the competition.

United have also been heavily linked with a January move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. It is unclear if the Old Trafford club will continue to pursue Lucas if they manage to land Sanchez.