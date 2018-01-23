Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has again encouraged Lucas Moura to leave the club before the January transfer window closes amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Following the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Moura is one of the clutch of PSG players to see their first-team opportunities dry up this season having failed to secure a single starting appearance in the league.

The Brazil international has already turned down an opportunity to join another French club in Nantes this month, and was at one point strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

United were understood to be keen on a loan move for the former Sao Paulo youngster, although PSG remain determined to offload the player on a permanent basis. In any case, United would appear to have ended that interest having brought Alexis Sanchez to the club from Arsenal.

L'Equipe reported last week Tottenham may be ready to offer Moura a route to the Premier League, however, having opened talks with PSG over a January move.

The Brazilian has recently suggested he expects to leave for the Premier League this month, with his current boss in the French capital urging him to find a new club quickly.

"I told Lucas what I thought, with all due respect to him," the PSG boss said at a press conference on Tuesday. "He no longer has the opportunity to have playing time in Paris and he will have more elsewhere," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

Moura, 25, has been linked with a number of English sides this month. In addition to United, Arsenal briefly considered a move for the winger this month, according to UOL Esporte, although no official offer ever materialised.

Le Parisien meanwhile claimed Moura's entourage saw Liverpool as a possible destination. But while Jurgen Klopp's side are flush with cash and are possibly considering attacking reinforcements this month following Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona, there have been no talks between PSG and the Merseyside club.

According to L'Equipe, Pochettino is eager to strengthen his attacking options during the mid-season window and has informed the Spurs hierarchy Moura is one of his preferred options.