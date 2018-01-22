Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says Harry Kane should forget about speculation linking him with a big-money move to Real Madrid as there is little chance of Tottenham selling him in the near future.

The Sunday Times reported that Real are considering making Kane the world's first £200m ($280m) player at the end of the season, exceeding the world-record £198m Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar last summer.

Kane, 24, is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 21 goals in 23 games and is Tottenham's all-time leading scorer in the competition.

Neville said Spurs would be loathe to sell stars such as Kane and Dele Alli in the next 18 months as they prepare to move into a new stadium.

"I saw some speculation this week linking him to Real Madrid but I would forget all the speculation surrounding Kane in this next 18 months. Spurs are never going to sell him," the former England defender told Sky Sports.

"It's the same with Dele Alli and [manager] Mauricio Pochettino will also not be allowed to leave during this period when there's a new stadium coming.

"It's such an important period in the club's history that they need to make sure they go into that stadium with a good feeling.

"And the idea of your best two players, idols with the fans and also the manager, who is loved at Tottenham, leaving, it's not going to happen and that's a good thing for Tottenham."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said earlier this month that he was "100 per cent confident" that the likes of Kane, Alli and Toby Alderweireld would still be Spurs players next season.

The north London club are also preparing to offer a contract extension to Christian Eriksen amid speculation linking the playmaker with Italian giants Juventus.

Spurs have been quiet so far in the January transfer window, with reports suggesting that Pochettino is mulling over a bid for Bordeaux winger Malcom.