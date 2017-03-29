Lucas Perez has indicated that Arsene Wenger is likely to extend his 20-year reign as Arsenal manager beyond the current campaign.

The former Deportivo La Coruna forward also played down talks of a potential exit from the Emirates Stadium after just one season after revealing that he shares a good relationship with the manager despite being continuously ignored for a regular role in the team.

The question regarding Wenger's future at the club has been hanging over the team since the start of the year. A section of the supporters are clamouring for the manager to depart, but the Frenchman is yet to communicate his decision despite himself suggesting that he knows what his future holds.

Perez believes Wenger will extend his contract with the club and has labeled the Gunners boss 'normal' and 'humble'. The 28-year-old has impressed at every opportunity offered during the course of the season, but is yet to be given a regular run in the side. He has made just two starts in the Premier League thus far despite boasting an impressive goal per minute ratio.

The Spaniard, however, is confident that the manager is convinced about his abilities after his initial struggle to adapt to the new surroundings and believes that he will get more opportunities before the end of the season.

"The relationship I have with Wenger is good and I think he will continue, but he has not yet communicated it to anyone," Lucas told Marca, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.

"He is a normal person, very accessible, humble. Wenger knows all the people who work at the club and is always willing to help them.

"I had the bad luck to get injured in the first few months and that affected me but today I feel very capable of showing why they signed me," the former Deportivo forward explained.

"I am trying to take the chances they give until they have 100 per cent confidence in me. The manager is happy that I am in the squad because whenever I play I have done well."