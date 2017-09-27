Harry Styles is a very lucky man. After being spotted taking his model girlfriend Camille Rowe out to a romantic lunch in Los Angeles, she paraded her incredible figure in beautiful lingerie at the Etam show for Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday night (26 September).

The 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model is used to rocking her chiselled physique on the runway, and didn't fail to impress as she stripped down to her underwear for Etam's S/S18 offering in front of a packed room.

The French-American model confidently put her toned stomach on display in the see-through lace bra featuring a scalloped hem, which was styled with an embellished open-front blouse to ensure all eyes were on the black lace lingerie.

Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves as she donned a subtle smoky eye make-up look, and the outfit was completed with a pair of very shiny silver ankle boots.

Rowe's catwalk appearance comes days after she was spotted with the 23-year-old former One Direction member walking through an LA eatery over the weekend. Styles was wearing an all-black outfit of a T-shirt and trousers while his girlfriend looked casual in an oversized striped sweater and minimal make-up.

A snap of the couple taken by a fan was posted on Twitter on Monday (25 September) with the caption: "Harry with Camille Rowe back in California-J".

One fan replied to the shot: "So cute" while another gushed: "I guess I'm the only one who finds it cute and sweet that he's carrying her bag?"

Sources recently claimed that Styles is "besotted" with Rowe, who was also pictured in the audience during his concert at Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre, further cementing their romance.

The former X Factor star has garnered a lot of attention for his personal life, causing controversy for his year-long relationship with Xtra Factor presenter Caroline Flack back in 2011. He also dated singer Taylor Swift from October 2012 to January 2013.