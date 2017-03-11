Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has praised Ivan Rakitić after the midfielder's decision to extend his stay at the Nou Camp, confirming the Croatia international did have offers to leave.

The Catalan giants confirmed on Friday (10 March) that Rakitic, 29, had agreed a contract extension that ties him to the club until 2021, a new deal which includes a buyout clause of €125m (£108.9m, $132.4m).

The former Sevilla midfielder arrived in the summer of 2014 and played an integral role in midfield alongside Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta, as the club won the treble in the 2014-2015 campaign and a La Liga and the Copa del Rey double last season.

His future at the club came into doubt last summer however following the arrival of Andre Gomes from Valencia, with Mundo Deportivo reporting Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea and Real Madrid had expressed interest in the midfielder.

Croatian media outlet Jurtanji also reported at the start of the year Rakitic could make a move to Manchester City during the January transfer window after he was left out the squad for a game against Villarreal.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday's meeting with Deportivo La Coruña, Enrique confirmed Rakitic could have moved on with plenty of other sides interested, but is delighted to have the Croatian still among his options.

"It is good news," Enrique said. "He is an important player staying at the club, that is always good. He had offers from other teams but in Ivan's case, we are very happy with his performances and with what he has achieved here. The way he is always looking to improve, it is very good news."

After Wednesday's stunning Champions League fightback against Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona are still in contention for three trophies this season, with the club also in the Copa del Rey final, set for May against Alaves.

They currently sit top of La Liga by a single point, having played one game more than arch-rivals Real Madrid.