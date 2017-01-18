Luke Shaw is happy at Manchester United and there is no truth in the reports linking him with a move away from Old Trafford, according to the England international's agent.

The 21-year-old last featured in their 4-1 win over West Ham United in the English Football League Cup on 30 November. His last appearance in the Premier League was a month previous in a goalless draw against Burnley.

Shaw made seven appearances in the Premier League and The Independent have claimed that Jose Mourinho is frustrated with the left-back's progress at the club. It also claimed United will listen to offers after the end of the season, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur potential suitors.

However, Barnett has put the recent speculation surrounding his client's future to bed. Shaw's representative also confirmed that United are also happy with the former Southampton star.

"I am angry with these reports suggesting Luke Shaw will leave Manchester United in the summer. I am angry at the irresponsible journalism. Luke Shaw is happy at Manchester United and also, Manchester United are happy with him," Barnett told IBTimes UK.

Shaw suffered a double leg fracture against PSV Eindhoven in September 2015 which forced him to miss the rest of the 2016/17 season. His first game after making a comeback from the long term injury was in the Community Shield victory over Leicester City, which was the highlight of the year for the full-back.

"Making my first competitive game back from injury was the highlight of the year for me. Didn't leave empty handed either," Shaw tweeted.

Earlier in December, Mourinho expressed his disappointment after Shaw suffered another minor injury setback. He said, "The injury [to Luke] is a pity. We were on this process of developing him as a player - he has a lot to learn and great potential to develop."