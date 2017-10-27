Manchester United outcast Luke Shaw has opened the door to move to Tottenham Hotspur. He said he hopes to play under Mauricio Pochettino in the future after spending time with the Argentine during their time together at Southampton.

The Red Devils defender has found life under Jose Mourinho difficult with the latest report from The Times suggesting that the relationship between the two has completely broken down.

Shaw has been limited to just 48 minutes of first-team football this season with both his appearances coming in the Carabao Cup. The first was a 45 minute outing against Burton Albion on 20 September, while his latest appearance was for the final three minutes of their win over Swansea on Tuesday (24 October).

The left-back has been deemed fit for action for over two months, but has been overlooked for a role in the first-team, with Mourinho preferring right-back Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and even winger Ashley Young for the role.

It was a similar situation even last season following his recovery from a long-term injury when he was sparingly used by the Portuguese manager. Mourinho has questioned Shaw's understanding of the game and recently suggested that he has to improve further to be considered for selection this season.

Pochettino, on the other hand, has been a big admirer of the left sided defender from their time together at St Mary's and according to the player, the Argentine is also keen to reunite at some point in the future. Shaw was linked with a move to Spurs in the summer after questions were raised with regards to Danny Rose – the current Spurs left-back – future at the club.

"He used to call me his son," Shaw wrote in Guillem Balague's Brave New World: Inside Pochettino's Spurs, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "That's how good our relationship was. I've had lots of ups and downs, but when I was with Pochettino it was only ever up, up, up."

"He made me feel that I was the best. He'd show me clips of my games and say, "You could do this better". Not in a horrible way. Not I could have done better, but I should have done better, because he knows I can be better," he explained with a hint at Mourinho's public criticism of the defender.

"I think with Southampton he achieved the impossible. We were one of the best footballing teams in the league... I do hope that I can play for him again one day. And I think he really wants me to play under him again," he added.

United face Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday (28 October), but Shaw is unlikely to be involved in the game despite his return to first-team action during their midweek clash against Swansea.