Luke Shaw has paid tribute to Jose Mourinho for helping him resurrect his Manchester United career.

Shaw, 22, struggled to win over Mourinho last season with the manager openly questioning his fitness levels in a troubled campaign for the former Southampton youngster.

The left-back has seized recent opportunities in the first-team however and has started and completed the club's last five games – his longest run in the first-team since August 2016.

Heading into the January transfer window, a new left-back was said to be a priority transfer target for the club with Juventus' Alex Sandro and Tottenham Hotspur star Danny Rose both heavily linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Shaw's progress has delayed those plans, with the Manchester Evening News reporting earlier this month the club could now abandon plans to bring in a left-back next summer and will give Shaw the chance to nail the down the role for himself from now until the end of the season.

With his United prospects now looking considerably brighter, the England international has revealed it is his manager who has played the biggest role in his return to form.

"The manager has been really good with me and has given me extra confidence," Shaw told United review. "He has just told me to go out and enjoy the games and that is what I have been doing. I am focused on working really hard for the manager and for the team because I want to keep on playing and hopefully more games will come."

Shaw's double leg break suffered in September 2015 that derailed his United career but has also struggled with other issues since his return, with a ligament injury in his foot bringing an early end to his 2016-17 campaign.

He now feels however he is in the best condition of his career, adding: "I hope there are many more games for me and many more good results for the team this season. A bad injury like I had always stays with you a little bit afterwards but it is in the past and I feel really good and really fit and my leg feels perfect.

"Body-wise and fitness-wise, I probably feel the best I have ever felt. Mentally, I feel very strong as well and I am enjoying my football and it is now about pushing out and helping the team."