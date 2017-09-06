Luke Shaw is hoping to step up his return to the Manchester United first-team by continuing his return from injury with another appearance for the Under-23 side when they take on Arsenal aon Friday (8 September). He has previously made two appearances with the second string against Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender has been sidelined since April after suffering ankle ligament damage and after missing most of last season through injury, he has fallen down the pecking order at the club. He made just 11 appearances in the Premier League last season and is now behind Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian for a place at left-back in the starting XI.

Jose Mourinho has not been impressed with the defender after failing to pick him even when he was fully fit last season and at times when Shaw played the Portuguese manager was scathing in his comments about his performances.

According to the Mirror, the England international only has until Christmas to save his career before Mourinho decides whether to hand him a new deal or cash in on him next summer when he will have just one year remaining on his current deal.

United handed him a one-year extension to his current deal that ran until next summer and they are unlikely to allow him to enter his final year without a concrete decision. Shaw was linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, but that was rubbished by his agent. However, if he fails to nail down a place this season, he is likely to be replaced.

The 22-year-old will be keen to prove his fitness to the manager when he plays his third reserve match on Friday and hope that he can return to the first-team for United's upcoming clashes in the league, EFL Cup and Champions League.