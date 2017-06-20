She isn't exactly shy when it comes to showing off her body on Instagram, with her feed filled with bikini-clad shots of herself on exotic holidays with her personal trainer boyfriend Ryan Libbey.

But Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson shocked her 1 million followers with her latest provocative snap of herself in bed, topless, with two iced doughnuts protecting her modesty.

The fitness fanatic reality star, 27, didn't acknowledge her lack of clothing in the picture caption, writing: "Bed and breakfast our way * #cheatday #treatday".

Her fans were quick to comment on the cheeky picture, with one person responding: "You look amazing good on you!" as another put: "Beautiful girl and love you but your too classy for this type of post."

Some even accused the gym-honed star of not actually intending to eat the sugary cakes, with someone else stating: "What a waste of food, because you clearly aren't going to eat doughnuts!"

A fourth said: "Shame, those donuts prob won't be eaten".

Thompson, who starred in the second series of The Jump where she finished fourth, has completely transformed her petite physique since she began dating Libbey. Despite often posting pictures with unhealthy food and her washboard abs on show, she appears to be sticking to a strict exercise and diet regime.

The TV star, best known for her past tumultuous relationship with Spencer Matthews, has enjoyed a number of exotic holidays in the past few months which is the answer to her deep golden tan, with her and Libbey most recently holidaying in Mykonos, Greece. Before that, she jetted to Mexico, Dubai and the Maldives among other destinations since the beginning of the year.