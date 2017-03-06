One downside of performing in Australia is having to deal with pesky blood suckers. Pop star Adele learnt the hard way when a swarm of mosquitoes forced her to halt her Brisbane show. The pop superstar was performing on stage at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on when the was attacked by the hungry insects.

In a clip shared by a fan, the songstress can be seen swatting at a cluster of mosquitoes. "I'm sorry, I'm not Australian, I don't like bugs!" she screams before running away across the stage.

"It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!"

She even asked the audience for the best way to get rid fo the menace. "What do I do to it? " she asked before feigning bravado "I'm not afraid of bugs!"

The previous night the 28-year-old star finally confirmed that she had secretly tied the knot with Simon Konecki after months of keeping fans guessing.

Before launching into her 2011 heartbreak ballad Someone Like You, she explained: "That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.

"Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person.

"But that feeling, when you first meet someone and everything about you just feels alive for the first time. I wanted to go back to that."