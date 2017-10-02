Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Prize-winning activist who survived an attempted assassination by the Taliban in 2012, took to Twitter to ask for university advice and packing tips and the internet was more than happy to oblige. The 20-year-old Pakistani human rights and education advocate won a place at Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall to study philosophy, politics and economics (PPE).

At the age of 11, Yousafzai blogged anonymously for BBC Urdu in 2009, writing about life under Taliban rule in north-west Pakistan and advocating for girls' education. A few months later, a Taliban gunman boarded her school bus in Swat and shot her in the head. She was treated in Pakistan and later flown to the UK to undergo treatment. She later relocated with her family to Birmingham.

Since then, Yousafzai has continued to speak out for children's rights and advocate for girls' education. She co-founded the non-profit Malala Fund in 2013 and co-authored the international bestseller "I am Malala".

She joined Twitter on her last day of school in July and has since garnered over 925,000 followers.

On Saturday (30 September), the UN Messenger of Peace and youngest ever Nobel laureate tweeted: "Packing for university Any tips? Advice? Dos and dont's? #HelpMalalaPack".

Twitter immediately responded with a wave of helpful suggestions, advice and tips for the young humanitarian, from packing her favourite books and flip flops to using Evernot for note-taking in class. One person advised her not to drink too much coffee to which he replied that she prefers English Breakfast tea.

"My advice would be to enjoy every single minute of it! Good luck for University Malala! I wish you the very best of luck!" one person wrote.