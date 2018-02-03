A murder enquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in north London today.

The 22-year-old victim had suffered fatal wounds in the incident in the early hours of Saturday ( 3 February) morning.

Emergency services, including a London Air Ambulance and paramedics, arrived at the scene of the knife attack in a quiet residential street off Hartington Park, Tottenham, at 1.30am.

Leading the murder investigation, DCI Andrew Packer appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Kemble Road and St Mary's Close in the early hours of Saturday morning," he said.

No one has yet been arrested and the identity of the victim has not been released by police. His next of kin have been informed.

Anyone with information should contact 020 8345 3865 or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC.