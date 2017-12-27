A man in the US state of Arkansas has been arrested for the historic rape of a woman when she was a child. Ronnie Lynn Gipson told the victim to "get over it" when she confronted him about the assault on Facebook.

The woman, who currently serves in the Air Force, reported being regularly raped from the age of four to 12 years. The case was referred to the Pope County Sheriff's Office who conducted a sting on the suspect by having the victim contact him on Facebook.

According to the River Valley Leader, the 45 year old allegedly admitted to sexually abusing the girl and using the code "do you want to play" to inform her when he wanted to assault her. He reportedly told police that he would "get naked with the victim in the bed", perform sexual acts on her and would force her to reciprocate.

During his interrogation, Gipson revealed a variety of details regarding the period of assault, from what sexual acts he made the girl take part in, to the number of times he raped her and at what age.

He reportedly told police that he would orally and digitally penetrate the child and confessed to having intercourse with her on two occasions when she was between the ages of eight and 10.

The Atkins resident appeared in a felony bond hearing before District Court Judge Don Bourne on 15 December during which he was held on a $500,000 (£375,000) bond. "You're ordered to have no contact with the victim, don't call her, don't write her, don't communicate with her," the judge said during the hearing.

"The basis of that bond amount, judge, number one is the likelihood of conviction, you have an admission by the defendant and you also have a recorded conversation as elaborated by the investigator," prosecutor Steven Higgins said at the hearing.

"In addition judge, if you consider the likely sentence, with the victim being under 14 years old, that will carry a minimum of a 25 year sentence and then there is potentially life in prison on the table as well."

Gipson is set to appear in a plea arraignment hearing scheduled for 22 January.